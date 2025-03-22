Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 13.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $709,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

GMAB stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

