Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

