Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

