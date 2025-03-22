Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.