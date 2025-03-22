Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,693 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

