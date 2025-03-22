Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTX has been the topic of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

