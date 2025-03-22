EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $852.11 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $852.11 million and approximately $99.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,032,677 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

