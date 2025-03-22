Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMIGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 387,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 662,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.65.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

