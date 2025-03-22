Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 387,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 662,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.65.
The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.
