LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
