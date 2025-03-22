LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

