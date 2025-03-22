Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

