Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WDI opened at $14.63 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.
