Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XSD opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.24. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.09 and a 12-month high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

