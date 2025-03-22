Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAI. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 96,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USAI opened at $41.49 on Friday. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

About Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

