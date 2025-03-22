Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1846 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
BATS PBUS traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $56.83. 22,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,371. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
