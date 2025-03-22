iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,054,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 311,396 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

