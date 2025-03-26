Meta Games Coin Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $997.89 million and $1.56 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.91243057 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,575,024.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

