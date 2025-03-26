Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 992,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,975,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

