S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37.03 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,702.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.75 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

