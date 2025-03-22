Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.