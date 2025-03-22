Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $37.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

