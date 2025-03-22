John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 53,426 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.