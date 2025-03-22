Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.90. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 63,688 shares trading hands.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
