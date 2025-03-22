Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $25.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

