Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $270.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

CLH opened at $196.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.68. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $186.54 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

