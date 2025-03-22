Parallel Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.