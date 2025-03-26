Amanda Cavaleri Sells 13,000 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 4.20.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 962.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
