Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 253.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,972 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

