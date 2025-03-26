JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen Purchases 15,165 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.