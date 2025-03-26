Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 54.68% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $85,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

