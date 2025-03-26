iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

