Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,912 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.19% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $91,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

