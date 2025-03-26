Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.