M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 100.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 507.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

