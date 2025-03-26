LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $86,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.