Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RTX were worth $127,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

NYSE RTX opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.33 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

