Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

