UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $103.37 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $103,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $122.17 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

