The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

