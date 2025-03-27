Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

