Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $240.18 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $240,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

