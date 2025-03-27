Moment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.2 %

PH opened at $636.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $660.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.