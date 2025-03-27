Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

