Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

