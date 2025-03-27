Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.