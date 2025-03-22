Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,040,000 after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after purchasing an additional 705,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $839.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $835.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

