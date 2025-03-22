Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Bruce MacDiarmid Acquires 3,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce MacDiarmid acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$33.86 ($21.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,580.00 ($63,886.79).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 69.34%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

See Also

