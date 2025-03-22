Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 2.6% increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 191.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
Equity Residential stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
