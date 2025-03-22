Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $584.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.