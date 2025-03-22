International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years. International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC opened at $26.23 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts predict that International General Insurance will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

IGIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.