Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,456 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $399.27 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.22.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

